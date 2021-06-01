Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $131,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

GDDY stock opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.59. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.