Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 4.8% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 1.0% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE INGR opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

