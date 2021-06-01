846 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

