Brokerages Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.50). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($1.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of FTCH opened at $46.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Farfetch by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Farfetch by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Farfetch by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

