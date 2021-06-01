Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,101 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,208,000 after purchasing an additional 233,760 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 64.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 20.9% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLNC shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.