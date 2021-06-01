Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 403 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,291. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

