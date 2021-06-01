Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.51. Hess posted earnings per share of ($1.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $4.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.06.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 20,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $1,499,183.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 877,648 shares of company stock worth $69,584,359. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after buying an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,213,000 after buying an additional 427,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $83.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $86.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

