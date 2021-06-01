Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 13,015 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,015 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CarMax were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,185,000 after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $115.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.03.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on KMX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

