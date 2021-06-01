Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.66. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCUS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

