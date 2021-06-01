3,781 Shares in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $71.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

