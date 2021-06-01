Diversified Trust Co Invests $256,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,611 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.18.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $152.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

