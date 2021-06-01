Diversified Trust Co Has $270,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $191.35 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $193.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

