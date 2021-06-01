Diversified Trust Co Makes New $280,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

