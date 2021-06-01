Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Surmodics by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Surmodics in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Surmodics by 2,409.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Surmodics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,415 shares of company stock valued at $533,394 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.70 million, a PE ratio of 102.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

