LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $57,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 625.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,177,000 after purchasing an additional 796,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $47,038,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in LivaNova by 687.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after purchasing an additional 538,037 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after purchasing an additional 508,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

