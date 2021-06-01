Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,308.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,208.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,398.20 and a one year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.