Lincoln National Corp Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 220,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 40,781 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 24,254 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.