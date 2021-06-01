Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Up 58.4% in May

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the April 29th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $1,696,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,674,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,641,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COCP stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

