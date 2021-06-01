Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Rises By 52.6%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the April 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $26.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

