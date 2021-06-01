CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Short Interest Up 48.7% in May

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 438,200 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the April 29th total of 294,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $271.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

