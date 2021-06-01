The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 326,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,543 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. Barclays raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,002,639 shares of company stock valued at $191,034,770. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CG opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.