Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 8,502 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 380,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 287,225 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $4,502,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIF opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.