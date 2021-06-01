Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,416 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 195,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

KR stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

