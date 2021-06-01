Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,530 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,691,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,751,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,439,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $986,000.

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $171.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.51 and a 200 day moving average of $165.14. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $177.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

