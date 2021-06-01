Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,755,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after acquiring an additional 550,896 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,143,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,738,000 after purchasing an additional 354,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $7,485,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 163,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.