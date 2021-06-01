BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,318 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $199,007,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,239,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the period.

BHP stock opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,138.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

