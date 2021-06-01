BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 8,965 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $42,325,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $1,794,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.