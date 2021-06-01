Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,926 shares of company stock valued at $91,841 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXMT. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

