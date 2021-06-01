Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRDO. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $2,989,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.