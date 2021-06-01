Boston Partners Invests $586,000 in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.11% of Unifi as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at $1,038,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unifi alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE UFI opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.