Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $192.32 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.72 and a 12 month high of $197.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.32. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

