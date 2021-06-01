Analysts Anticipate Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to Announce $2.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to post $2.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.72 to $15.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

HII opened at $216.21 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

