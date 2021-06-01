Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Post $0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.51. HEICO reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.88.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $741,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $1,815,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 803,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in HEICO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HEI opened at $140.46 on Friday. HEICO has a 1 year low of $92.45 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.