Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.7% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $183.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.62. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

