Boston Partners Decreases Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,319 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Matthews International worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292,304 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Matthews International by 31.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Matthews International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Matthews International news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. Research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

