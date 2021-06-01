Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

