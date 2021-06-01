Boston Partners Takes Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,143 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 41.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

HROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HROW opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $244.54 million, a PE ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.