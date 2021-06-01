BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 133.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Toro were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.26. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other The Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

