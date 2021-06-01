Securian Asset Management Inc Has $823,000 Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $104,373,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after buying an additional 830,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after buying an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after buying an additional 522,884 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

