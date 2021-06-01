Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Holdings Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $929.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Apollo Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

AINV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

