Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 122 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWW opened at $462.16 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $441.38 and a 200-day moving average of $407.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.