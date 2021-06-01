Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Shares of BC stock opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.35. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.