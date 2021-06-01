Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.43% of Franklin Resources worth $811,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of BEN opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.54.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,782 shares of company stock worth $913,670 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

