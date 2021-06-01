Alps Advisors Inc. Has $327,000 Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,946,000 after buying an additional 612,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,219,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,607,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after buying an additional 156,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,266. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

NYSE LAD opened at $351.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.09 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.