Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.