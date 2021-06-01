Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €32.00 ($37.65) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVK. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.21 ($36.72).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA EVK opened at €29.25 ($34.41) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.03. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.