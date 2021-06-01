Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,752 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $184.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.53 and its 200-day moving average is $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

