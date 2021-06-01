Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3,633.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.5% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TECH opened at $413.83 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $444.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.56 and its 200 day moving average is $364.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.20.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.