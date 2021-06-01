Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,700 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 420,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 25,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

USAC stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 2.19.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -954.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

