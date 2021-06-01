Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,000 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,181 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 122.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 218,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 120,244 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $571,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $1,187,000. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 50.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

